THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Howden closes ski cross season with back-to-back podiums and Crystal Globe

Reece Howden earned his second straight second-place finish at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Gällivare, Sweden, the final stop of the 2025-26 campaign.

Simone Deromedis and Edoardo Zorzi, both from Italy, finished first and third, respectively.

Howden had seen Deromedis take the lead at the start of the big final. After managing to catch up in the final turns of the course, a photo finish was needed to separate the two skiers, with the Italian narrowly edging out Howden.

Among the other Canadians in contention, Jared Schmidt won the small final to finish in fifth while Kristofor Mahler finished 21st.

Howden thus finishes the 2025-26 season with the Crystal Globe, securing first place in the overall standings with a 311-point lead over runner-up Deromedis.

In the women’s competition, Hannah Schmidt finished sixth after placing second in the small final. Marielle Thompson finished in 14th place.

The day before, Howden had also finished second, this time behind David Mobaerg of Sweden, achieving back-to-back podiums.

For her part, Hannah Schmidt also made it onto the podium, taking third place.

It was a brilliant season for Howden, who scored six wins in addition to adding four other podium finishes in the 16 World Cup races of the season.