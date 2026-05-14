THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

Catch up with what Canadian winter Olympians are doing in the off-season

Now that the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games are a few months behind us, winter gear is packed away and summer plans are taking over. So, what are your favourite Canadian winter athletes doing in the off-season?

From beach workouts to travel diaries and unexpected new hobbies, we’ve rounded up some of the best Instagram glimpses into how athletes are recharging, training, and making the most of the off-season.

1. Base training

Biking, running, and conditioning sessions are showing up across feeds as athletes switch into endurance mode and prove how impressively versatile they are.

2. In the stands as fans

The NHL, PWHL, and the NBA are in playoff mode, while MLB is less than two months into its 2026 season, and Team Canada’s winter athletes are very much present to offer their support to the Canadian teams, whether it’s on the field, the court, in the stands, or even backstage!

3. Home time

Between training blocks and travel, many are back home with family and friends, sharing meals, spending time at the cottage, attending weddings, and just settling into everyday life.

4. Travel

Summer is often synonymous with vacations and travel, and Team Canada athletes are no exception. Whether it’s in Asia, Europe, or the Caribbean, they can be found all over the world, taking advantage of the off-season to unwind and enjoy memorable experiences.