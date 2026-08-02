AP Photo/Kin Cheung

What Team Canada did at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Outside of the major sports of athletics, swimming and gymnastics, it was judo and weightlifting that helped Canada collect the most medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

With no fewer than 63 medals, including 19 gold, 20 silver and 24 bronze, Canada finished on the podium in the overall medal standings, trailing only Australia (170) and England (110).

Here is everything that happened during the 10 days of competition:

Judo

Canada won four gold medals for a total of seven medals on the tatami, making it the country’s second-best haul of Commonwealth Games titles, behind gymnastics (7) and tied with athletics.

Julien Frescadore (men’s 66 kg), Kyle Reyes (men’s 100 kg), Evelyn Beaton (women’s 52 kg) and Laurence Biron (women’s 63 kg) each won all of their bouts to reach the top of the podium in their respective events.

Canada’s Evelyn Beaton, right, and Sofia Avesta of Cyprus compete in the women’s 52kg judo final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Guillaume Gaulin earned silver in the men’s 90 kg event, while Heidi Quach also claimed silver in the women’s 48 kg event.

Coralie Godbout, meanwhile, captured bronze in the women’s 78 kg event.

Weightlifting

Two of Canada’s eight weightlifting medals were gold.

Maude Charron triumphed in the women’s 63 kg event, finishing 15 kg ahead of her closest challenger.

Charlotte Simoneau was the other Canadian to win her event, this time in the women’s 69 kg category.

In the men’s 94 kg event, Alex Bellemarre won silver, while Ann-Sophie Taschereau also finished second in the women’s 58 kg category.

The other four medals were bronze, won by Xavier Lusignan (men’s 110 kg), Rebekah Groulx (women’s 53 kg), Rose Beaudoin (women’s 86 kg) and Etta Love (women’s +86 kg).

Xavier Lusignan of Canada competes in the Men’s 110kg Weightlifting Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Boxing

In the ring, Canada won two silver medals and two bronze medals.

Scarlett Delgado and Marie Al-Ahmadieh both fell in the finals and finished second in their respective women’s 54 kg and 60 kg events.

Canada’s Marie Al-Ahmadieh, right, competes with India’s Priya Priya, left, in the women’s 60kg boxing final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

The bronze medals were won by Joshua Ofori in the men’s 80 kg event and Amber-Jane Wall in the women’s 51 kg event.

Track Cycling

In track cycling, Canada’s lone medal was won by Maggie Coles-Lyster in the elimination race.

The athlete from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was the second-last rider eliminated, earning the bronze medal in the process.

Maggie Coles-Lyster of Canada competes in women’s 4000m individual pursuit qualifying in Track cycling during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

She was defeated only by Australians Alyssa Polites (gold) and Georgia Baker (silver).

3×3 Wheelchair Basketball

Finally, Canada’s wheelchair 3×3 basketball team of Garrett Ostepchuk, Lee Melymick, Kyrell Sopotyk and Reed De’Aeth earned a bronze medal.

After finishing third in its group with a record of 1-2, the quartet advanced to the semifinals thanks to a 15-5 victory over South Africa.

Despite a semifinal loss to England, 18-13, the Canadians bounced back by defeating Scotland 19-9 in the bronze medal match.

Amdavad 2030

The next Commonwealth Games will take place in Ahmedabad, India, in October 2030.

It will be the second time India hosts the competition after Delhi in 2010. The official name of the Games will be Amdavad 2030.

The event will also mark the centenary of the Commonwealth Games.