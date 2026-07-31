AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Team Canada shines in athletics at the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Updated: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Canada enjoyed a successful athletics campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, winning a total of 16 medals.

The haul of four gold, seven silver and five bronze medals saw Canada finish fourth in the athletics medal table, behind only Australia (34), England (21) and Jamaica (18).

Two of those medals came during the final weekend from Canada’s men’s and women’s 4×100 m relay teams.

On the men’s side, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse claimed silver in 38.11 seconds, finishing just four hundredths of a second behind Australia (38.07). Nigeria (38.12) completed the podium.

The aftermath of the race was dramatic, as the Canadian quartet was initially disqualified for an illegal baton exchange.

Athletics Canada successfully appealed the decision, allowing Canada to retain its place on the podium.

The women’s quartet of Sade McCreath, Marie-Éloïse Leclair, Frédérique Chiasson and Audrey Leduc also earned silver after clocking 42.76 seconds.

Jamaica won the race in 42.65, while Trinidad and Tobago (43.07) took bronze.

In the decathlon, Damian Warner captured the silver medal with 8,036 points.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion also produced his best javelin throw of the season with a mark of 55.54 m.

Grenada’s Lindon Victor (8,096 points) won gold, while India’s Tejaswin Shankar (7,976) claimed bronze.

Canada’s Damian Warner competes in the Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

In the men’s 10,000 m race walk, defending champion Evan Dunfee finished third in 40:03.39.

Australia’s Isaac Beacroft won gold in 38:45.51, edging Kenya’s Stephen Ndangiri Kihu (38:46.57).

Canada also earned a medal in the hurdles, with Savannah Sutherland taking bronze in the women’s 400 m hurdles in 54.16, her fastest time of the season.

Jamaica’s Sanique Walker (54.00) won gold, while England’s Emily Newnham (54.04) finished second.

Canada’s Savannah Sutherland the Women’s 400m Hurdles Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Canada’s throwers also played a major role in the team’s success, accounting for a significant share of the country’s 16 athletics medals, led by reigning Olympic champions Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers.

Katzberg captured gold in the men’s hammer throw with the only throw to surpass 80 metres (80.97 m).

Recorded on his opening attempt, the throw also established a new Commonwealth Games record.

Fellow Canadian Rowan Hamilton also reached the podium, earning bronze with a throw of 75.36 m.

Gold medalist Ethan Katzberg, left, and bronze medalist Rowan Hamilton, both of Canada, pose with their medals won the day before in the men’s hammer throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Cyprus’ Iosif Kesidis claimed the silver medal with a throw of 76.97 m.

In the women’s event, Rogers also set a new Commonwealth Games record on her way to gold with a throw of 74.91 m.

New Zealand’s Lauren Bruce (69.82 m) took silver, while Australia’s Lara Roberts (68.05 m) earned bronze.

Sarah Mitton added another gold for Canada in the women’s shot put with a throw of 19.88 m, finishing ahead of Nigeria’s Jessica Oji and Jamaica’s Lloydricia Cameron, who both recorded throws of 17.87 m.

Sarah Mitton, of Canada, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s shot put final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Julia Tunks also came close to winning gold in the women’s discus throw but ultimately settled for silver.

Her throw of 60.67 m was surpassed only by Jamaica’s Samantha Hall (61.66 m), while India’s Seema Kaliramna (58.65 m) claimed bronze.

Canada’s Julia Tunks competes in the women’s discus throw final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Canada’s medal haul also continued in para athletics. Sheriauna Haase and Chloe Dunbar captured gold and silver, respectively, in the women’s T47 100 m. Michael Barber added silver in the men’s T20 1500 m, while Noah Vucsics earned silver in the men’s T20 long jump. George Quarcoo (men’s T12 100 m) and Zachary Gingras (men’s T38 100 m) each claimed bronze.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games continue through August 2. Canadians can follow Team Canada’s performances on CBC TV, CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV (French), which are providing daily live coverage. Results and the latest news are also available on Commonwealth Sport Canada’s social media channels (@cwthsportcan).