AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Kylie Masse becomes one of Canada’s most successful swimmers ever at Commonwealth Games

Kylie Masse reached a major milestone at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, swimming to double digits in career medals won.

The five-time Olympic medallist won gold in the women’s 50m backstroke on Tuesday, following up the silver she earned in the women’s 100m backstroke on Sunday, giving her 11 career medals at the Commonwealth Games.

In her third appearance at the quadrennial event, Masse landed among elite company in Canadian swimming. Ralph Hutton earned 12 medals in his two Commonwealth Games appearances in 1966 and 1970. Marianne Limpert reached the podium 11 times across the 1994, 1998, and 2002 Commonwealth Games, though medals were not awarded in at least one relay because there were too few entries in the final.

Masse successfully defended her Commonwealth Games title in the 50m backstroke, clocking 27.32 seconds to defeat Australia’s Iona Anderson by 0.13. The 50m backstroke will be a new Olympic event two years from now at Los Angeles 2028.

Canada’s Kylie Masse competes in the women’s 100 meter backstroke semifinal swimming event at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

“It feels really special. In the prelims and semis I was struggling with keeping my tempo up at the end so I think I was able to execute that better tonight. I’m pleased with the time and with the win. To defend my title is the best case scenario,” said Masse.

The result was a reversal of what happened in the 100m backstroke final in which Masse finished 0.06 behind Anderson. It is the third straight Games that Masse has finished on the podium in both the 50m and 100m backstroke events.

“I think having the opportunity to race on the big stage brings out the best in me. To race incredible competitors always makes me go faster, and I think being in this environment, representing Canada, and knowing this is the focal point of my season also brings out the best of me,” said Masse.

Josh Liendo won his second straight Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s 100m butterfly on Sunday. This time he did it in a Commonwealth Games record time of 50.42 seconds, as he out-touched Australia’s Matthew Temple for the victory by 0.01.

Canada’s Joshua Liendo, holds up his gold medal as he poses for the media following the medal ceremony for the men’s 100 meter butterfly swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena )

“I tried to take control of the race early, grit my teeth at the end and hit the wall,” said Liendo. “I felt like I got a good start. That’s what I wanted. From that point forward I just focused on building on that momentum and not overdoing the first 50, but I wanted to really nail it off that turn and finish strong.”

The 100m butterfly has been Liendo’s preeminent international event. Before he won Olympic silver at Paris 2024, he won bronze and then silver at the World Aquatics Championships in 2022 and 2023.

Liendo also had a couple of near-podium performances, placing fourth in the men’s 50m and 100m freestyle events.

Oliver Dawson continued his breakout season, as the 18-year-old won silver in the men’s 200m breaststroke on Tuesday. His time of 2:08.39 left him just 0.52 behind gold medallist Filip Nowacki, representing Jersey, one of the Channel Islands. It also broke one of the longest standing Canadian records in swimming, as he took 0.45 off the mark Mike Brown swam at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games—the same year Dawson was born.

Earlier this year, Dawson broke the national records in both the men’s 50m and 100m backstroke events. He had come close to a podium in the men’s 100m breaststroke in Glasgow. He finished fourth in that final, just 0.05 behind England’s Adam Ramsay-Peaty, a two-time Olympic champion in the event who won silver at Paris 2024

Canada’s Oliver Dawson competes in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Lorne Wigginton captured bronze in the men’s 400m individual medley. His time of 4:11.38 in Glasgow was just 0.06 slower than the national record he set at the Canadian Swimming Trials in early July.

“The Commonwealth Games are great for someone like me starting out and getting the opportunity to come back for some second swims as I build towards World Championships next year and the Olympic Games,” said Wigginton, a Paris 2024 Olympian.

Sophie Angus tied for the bronze medal in the women’s 50m breaststroke, matching England’s Imogen Clark with a time of 30.86 seconds. She placed fifth in the 100m breaststroke earlier in the Games.

Canadians have won a trio of medals in para-swimming events. Mary-Jibb took bronze in the women’s 200m individual medley SM10, Jack Gill won bronze in the men’s 100m butterfly S10, and Nicolas Guy Turbide earned bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle S13.

Fans can catch Team Canada in action on CBC TV, CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV (in French) with live daily broadcast and streaming coverage until August 2. You can also keep up with results and information via @cwthsportcan (Commonwealth Sport Canada) on social media.