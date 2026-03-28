AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Gilles & Poirier win ice dance silver at figure skating world championships

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier skated to the silver medal in the ice dance event at the 2026 ISU Figure Skating World Championships in Prague, Czechia on Saturday.

Reaching the second step of the podium for the third consecutive year, Gillies and Poirier posted a total score of 211.52 points. That put them on the podium behind the new world champions, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France (230.81), and ahead of bronze medallists Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik of the United States (209.20).

After skating to Govardo’s cover of “Vincent” at Milano Cortina 2026, Gilles and Poirier returned to an old favourite for their free program, performing their iconic Wuthering Heights routine from two seasons ago, earning 125.07 points.

Silver medalists, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada stand on the podium during the medal ceremony for the ice dance free dance at the Figure Skating World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada compete during the ice dance free dance at the Figure Skating World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Silver medalists, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada, left, gold medalists, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron from France and bronze medalists Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik from the United States pose for a selfie on the podium after the medal ceremony for the ice dance free dance at the Figure Skating World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

READ: Olympic medallists Gilles & Poirier lead Canada into figure skating world championships

Earlier on Friday, the duo delivered a season-best 86.45 in the rhythm dance to RuPaul’s “Supermodel” and “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. They sat second in the standings heading into the free dance.

“It was a really fun performance,” said Poirier. “We really enjoyed it. I think it was nice to have that little bit less pressure compared to the Olympic Games, and so we were really able to just enjoy the performance and be present in it, and the crowd was really awesome, so we had a great time.”

Gilles and Poirier previously won bronze medals in 2021 and 2023.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada perform during the ice dance rhythm dance at the Figure Skating World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, March 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha finished ninth overall with a total score of 199.05. After scoring 80.81 points in their rhythm dance, they had been in eighth place heading into Saturday’s free dance.

Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain Le Gac climbed the standings to finish 13th overall (181.66). They moved up seven spots on Saturday with their free skate after sitting in 20th place at the end of Friday.

READ: Pereira & Michaud win pairs bronze at figure skating world championships

Team Canada finished the world championships with two medals. Earlier this week, Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud became world championship medallists, securing the pairs bronze medal.

“I think it’s a little hard to describe right now,” said Pereira after their skate. “The rollercoaster of emotions before we step on the ice and then while we’re on the ice and throughout the program, we’re just really proud of how we handled all of it. We skated our hearts out there and left it all out there and I think that was shown.”

In the men’s event, Stephen Gogolev competed in his first world championships and finished fourth overall with personal best 281.04 points. A clean skate in the short program led to a personal best score of 94.38. That was followed by another clean performance in the free skate, earning him a PB of 186.66.

The fourth-place finish is the best by a Canadian man at the world championships since Patrick Chan won his third straight world title in 2013. It means Canada qualifies two men for next year’s world championships.

“I think it was quite a good week,” Gogolev said. “Especially setting a personal best. I’m really happy to end the season this way.”

In women’s singles, Madeline Schizas finished 15th overall with a total score of 178.29.

“Today was a little disappointing,” Schizas said after her skate. “But I’m happy with being done with my season. I really pushed through the whole season, and I think you can see that we’re all a little bit ready for a break right now, so I’m happy with how I managed the last three weeks to skate pretty well today.”