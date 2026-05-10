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Bence Vekassy (canoephotography.com)
Bence Vekassy (canoephotography.com)

Sophia Jensen captures canoe sprint silver in Szeged

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Sophia Jensen got off to a blazing start after capturing silver in the opening weekend of the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup on Saturday in Szeged, Hungary.

The 24-year-old Chelsea, Que., native raced to a time of 1:59.75 in the C1 500m race, finishing just 0.75 seconds off of the gold medal time.

Jensen was the world championship silver medal winner in the C1 500m in 2022.

Mengya Sun of China raced to the gold medal, while Zsofia Katalin Csorba of Hungary took bronze.

On Sunday, Jensen nearly grabbed her second medal of the weekend in the 200m. She finished just 0.13 seconds behind Iryna Fedoriv of the Ukraine in fourth place.

Countrymate Katie Vincent finished just behind Jensen in fifth place. Liudmyla Luzan of the Ukraine took gold.

Jensen and Vincent are two of six Olympians representing Canada at the World Cup this season.

Jensen finished in sixth place in the C1 200m in Paris.

World Cup action continues on May 14 in Brandenburg, Germany.

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