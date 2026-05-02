James Roberts / World Curling

Canada’s Team Lott take bronze at World Curling mixed doubles championship

After coming up just short in the semifinal against Sweden, Kadriana and Colton Lott took care of business in the bronze medal match, cruising to an 11-3 victory over Italy on Saturday at the World Curling mixed doubles championship.

The married couple from Gimli, Manitoba needed just six ends on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland where they capped off an impressive week with some hardware.

After taking a 4-0 lead in the first end versus Italians Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner., they did not look back, taking three in the third and another four in the sixth to reach 11 points and earn the victory.

It is the first time Canada has won a medal at the mixed doubles world championship since 2019.

The win also marked Colton Lott’s second international medal of the 2025-26 season, after winning silver last month playing for Team Dunstone at the World Men’s Curling Championship.

In the gold medal game, Australia topped Sweden 8-4, winning its first ever world championship gold in mixed doubles.