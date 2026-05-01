THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck/Christinne Muschi

A few Olympic sports to try this summer

Summer means good weather, and with good weather comes the chance to enjoy our favourite outdoor sports and activities. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, here are a few sports to try this summer that will be featured at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Beach Volleyball

Whether you’re at an actual beach or in a park near your home, beach volleyball is a wonderful way to enjoy those beautiful, warm summer days. What’s more, it’s a sport that’s great to play as a group, with friends, or even with complete strangers! And you don’t have to be Olympic silver medallists Melissa Humana-Paredes or Brandie Wilkerson to have fun. With a little motivation and a good attitude, you’re sure to get your body moving!

A group of friends play volleyball together on beach courts at Woodbine Park in Toronto on September 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

Canoe/Kayak and Rowing

Canada is full of lakes and rivers that are perfect for paddling or pulling an oar. While it’s impressive to watch athletes like canoer Katie Vincent or the Canadian women’s eight race at top speed, you can enjoy these sports at a more leisurely pace, taking in Canada’s natural landscapes. You’ll see that even at a slow pace, canoeing, kayaking, and rowing are activities that will definitely give you a good workout!

You can check out a list of canoe/kayak clubs and rowing clubs across Canada if you’re looking for an introduction.

People kayak on the Lachine Canal in Montreal on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Archery

While it’s obviously not possible to practice archery as freely as some of the other suggestions on this list, there are nevertheless archery clubs and ranges across the country to help you get started. Don’t be fooled: archery may not be a high-intensity cardio workout, but it’s a demanding upper-body activity that requires exceptional focus, as Eric Peters demonstrated at Paris 2024. Don’t get discouraged if your first few arrows miss the target; the satisfaction you’ll feel when you hit the bullseye is well worth the effort!

Team Canada’s Eric Peters competes in the individual ranking round of archery during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Tennis

Get inspired by Félix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski’s run at Paris 2024, where the duo won bronzer in mixed doubles. Grab your tennis racket and head out to hit some balls on a court near you (which Tennis Canada can help you find!). No need to get into long baseline rallies or try to imitate Milos Raonic’s serve! If you’re a beginner, start by practicing closer to the net and, little by little, move back as you become more consistent. At the very least, you’ll be running to retrieve your balls and getting a cardio workout anyway!

People play tennis at the Ottawa Tennis and Lawn Bowling Club in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Walking

There’s nothing simpler than going out for a walk on a beautiful summer day. It’s a simple, enjoyable activity with well-documented health benefits. But did you know it’s also an Olympic sport? At LA 2028 there will be half-marathon race walking events for men and women. But even if you’re not feeling up to the long distances walked by Olympic medallist and world champion Evan Dunfee, getting moving is never a bad thing.

Cycling

There are so many different types of cycling to try. You might prefer the smoothness of the road or perhaps the banks, rollers, and jumps of a BMX course, or maybe some trail riding through a forest on a mountain bike.

If you need help finding a club, check out your provincial/territorial organization, where you’re sure to find some helpful information to get you started in your local area.