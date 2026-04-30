10 sports podcasts to listen to on your next walk

It’s been a couple of months since Milano Cortina 2026 ended and we still have over two years until LA 2028. So, what’s next? How are you keeping up with the sports world? Well, you’re in luck—we got you covered! With summer just around the corner, we curated an updated list of podcasts for you to enjoy on your daily walks.

1. Momentum: Tell Me More

Want an exclusive insider look at what it really takes to be one of Canada’s Olympic athletes? Momentum: Tell Me More, hosted by Gilmore Junio, sits down with Canadian athletes to unpack the pressure, preparation, and personal stories that shape their journey to compete at the highest level of sport on the world’s biggest stage.

2. Jocks in Jills

Hosted by Tessa Bonhomme, an Olympic gold medallist, and Julia Tocheri, Jocks in Jills is the go-to podcast for following women’s professional hockey, especially the PWHL. You can expect weekly updates on recent PWHL game recaps, league news, interviews with players and coaches, as well as behind-the-scenes stories and culture around women’s hockey.

3. Volley Talk with Sarah Pavan

If you breathe volleyball, this podcast is for you. Hosted by Sarah Pavan, a Canadian Olympian and world champion, and her husband, Adam Schulz, Volley Talk with Sarah Pavan is a deep-dive podcast bringing in insider knowledge, coaching perspectives, and high-level analyses on recent matches, teams, and storylines on international and professional volleyball.

4. The Canadian Basketball Show

Ever wondered what the basketball scene in Canada is like? The Canadian Basketball Show, hosted by Libaan Osman, covers the entire pipeline of Canadian basketball—not just the big leagues—with a strong focus on player development in the Canadian system. You can expect coverage on everything from young prospects to national teams to pro stars.

5. For the Love of Winter

Is winter your favourite season? If you answered yes, then you may want to give this podcast a listen. For the Love of Winter, hosted by Kendra Scurfield, is all about the Canadian winter culture, from sports to mountains to the people who love them. Every week features a special guest or two, including Olympic medallists like Isabelle Weidemann and Brendan Mackay.

6. Broom Brothers

Hosted by John Cullen and Robbie Doherty, Broom Brothers leans into personality and inside jokes to bring you the latest in curling news, gossip, and interviews with top athletes. Whether you’re a Canadian curling fan or simply curious about the world of professional curling, you’ll learn something new about the sport with a good dose of humour along the way.

7. Le Rouge Rugby

Le Rouge Rugby is a Canadian rugby-focused podcast that covers the sport at both national and international levels and checks in on Canadian rugby players in major leagues overseas clubs. The lads—Derek Bressette, Stu Hardy, Jeff Robinson, and Edward Pie—will give you a mix of news, match analyses, and interviews on Canada’s rugby scene.

8. That’s Not Real Climbing

What is competition climbing? How does the sport actually work? That’s Not Real Climbing, hosted by Jinni Xia, is not your typical media coverage podcast; it’s a learning journey into the competitive climbing world with insider conversations featuring top athletes. Follow along to learn more about this sport, from local competitions to the world stage, and everything in between.

9. That Triathlon Life

Join Canadian triathlete, Paula Findlay, and her partner, Eric Lagerstrom, as they answer real questions from listeners about the sport. That Triathlon Life is a Q&A podcast where they share advice, experiences, and opinions about triathlon training, racing, and lifestyle from a pro athlete’s perspective. So go ahead, ask them anything you’ve ever wondered about triathlon.

10. Northern Fútbol Podcast

Hosted by Ben Steiner, Brendan Dunlop and Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic, Northern Fútbol Podcast covers pretty much everything in Canadian soccer, from the current scene in Canada to the Canadian athletes playing abroad. You can expect World Cup chatter, match reactions, player updates, and they may even answer listener questions.