THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Montreal to host third stop of Olympic Q-Series for LA 2028

In 2028, the road to Los Angeles will go through Montreal.

Just over a month before the LA 2028 Olympic Games begin, Canada’s first Olympic host city will welcome approximately 500 athletes from around the world who are seeking to secure their spots at the world’s biggest sporting event.

The International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Montreal will be the third of four stops for the Olympic Q-Series (formerly called the Olympic Qualifier Series) in the spring of 2028.

©IOC/Getty – Tourisme Montreal

The announcement comes as the city nears the 50th anniversary of hosting the Montreal 1976 Olympic Games. The Olympic Q-Series will be a major event for the Olympic Park, which has been undergoing revitalization and transformation, as well as an opportunity for Team Canada athletes to experience a home crowd cheering them on as they work towards qualifying for the first Olympic Summer Games to take place in North America in three decades.

What is the Olympic Q-Series?

The Olympic Q-Series brings together multiple sports in compact, festival-style urban settings that deliver the highest levels of competition.

The concept of an Olympic Qualifier Series was first introduced for Paris 2024. It was a two-stop series hosted in Shanghai and Budapest via which athletes could qualify for the Games in BMX freestyle, breaking, skateboarding, and climbing. There were 158 athletes who earned their spots at Paris 2024 via the Olympic Qualifier Series.

Canada’s Fay De Fazio Ebert competes in the women’s skateboarding park prelims at Ludovika Campus during the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary. Thursday 20 June 2024. Photo: OIS/Jonathan Nackstrand. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC

For LA 2028, the Olympic Q-Series has expanded to four stops, with Olympic spots up for grabs once again in BMX freestyle, skateboarding (park), and climbing (boulder, lead, and speed), as well as in 3×3 basketball, beach volleyball, and flag football.

When and where will the 2028 Olympic Q-Series take place?

Each Olympic Q-Series stop will take place over four days, creating a celebration of sport, arts, and youth culture. The event in Montreal is expected to include close to 2000 participants, including 500 athletes, and approximately 70,000 spectators.

The Olympic Q-Series will begin May 4-7, 2028 with a stop in Tokyo. It then heads to Shanghai for May 11-14, 2028.

Montreal will host the third stop, June 1-4, 2028. The Olympic Q-Series will conclude June 8-11, 2028 in Orlando, Florida.

What sports will be featured at the Olympic Q-Series in Montreal?

Although there are six sports for which the Olympic Q-Series is a primary pathway to LA 2028, not all of them will be contested at each of the four stops. The sport program for Montreal will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Canada’s Oscar Baudrand competes in the men’s sport climbing lead qualification in the Urban Park at Ludovika Campus during the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Hungary. Friday 21 June 2024. Photo: OIS/Jonathan Nackstrand. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC

Why is Montreal hosting an Olympic Q-Series stop?

As Canada’s first Olympic host city, Montreal is positioning itself as a global leader in hosting innovative, youth-driven Olympic sport, aligned with the city’s creativity, diversity, and international reputation. There are tangible benefits for Montrealers, including increased tourism and global visibility.

The successful bid for an Olympic Q-Series stop is the result of great collaborative work dating back to 2024 between the Canadian Olympic Committee, the City of Montreal, and Tourisme Montreal. The effort showcased that Montreal has all the assets needed to host an event of this scale, including the infrastructure and expertise from organizing other major events.

The Olympic Q-Series is set to be a defining moment marking the return of the Olympic Movement to Montreal.