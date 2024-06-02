FR
Olympic.ca Logo
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Sarah Mitton claims second at Diamond League event in Stockholm

By Hayley McGoldrick

Shot put record holder Sarah Mitton secured second place at the Diamond League track and field event in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday.

Mitton’s best throw of the event went for 19.98 metres, just behind the distance of 20.00m of American Chase Jackson who secured first.

Currently the women’s shot put world No. 2, Mitton placed second in Suzhou, China a month ago, and third in Marrakech, Morocco two weeks ago. She opened the Diamond League finishing fourth in Xiamen, China.

In the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, Jean-Simon Desgagnés, of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., finished with a season’s best time of eight minutes 15.95 seconds, good for eighth place.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Sarah Mitton

Sarah Mitton became one of the world’s best shot putters in 2022. Over the course of the season, she improved...

Jean-Simon Desgagnés

A Little More About Jean-Simon Getting into the Sport: Started running at age 12 when his Physical Education teacher saw...

Geneviève Lalonde

Geneviève Lalonde broke the national record twice at Tokyo 2020 en route to a Canadian best-ever 11th-place finish in the…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Modern Pentathlon

Introduced at the 1912 Olympic Games in Stockholm, modern pentathlon consists of five sports (fencing, swimming, riding, shooting, running) all…

Cycling – Road

The current Olympic program includes a road race and an individual time trial for men and women. All are one-day…

View all sports