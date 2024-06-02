AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Sarah Mitton claims second at Diamond League event in Stockholm

Shot put record holder Sarah Mitton secured second place at the Diamond League track and field event in Stockholm, Sweden, on Sunday.

Mitton’s best throw of the event went for 19.98 metres, just behind the distance of 20.00m of American Chase Jackson who secured first.

Currently the women’s shot put world No. 2, Mitton placed second in Suzhou, China a month ago, and third in Marrakech, Morocco two weeks ago. She opened the Diamond League finishing fourth in Xiamen, China.

In the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, Jean-Simon Desgagnés, of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., finished with a season’s best time of eight minutes 15.95 seconds, good for eighth place.