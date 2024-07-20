FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Pole vaulter going over the barTHE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David J. Phillip
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David J. Phillip

Alysha Newman claims silver in final Olympic tune-up

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

In the final Diamond League meet before Paris 2024, Alysha Newman claimed silver in pole vault in London, England.

In what is hopefully a sign of things to come next week, Newman cleared 4.75 metres to place second. She was beat out only by Nina Kennedy of Australia. Maura Caudery of the U.K. claimed bronze in front of home fans.

Newman will be competing in her third consecutive Olympic Games in Paris 2024. Her best finish was 17th in Rio 2016.

Newman is looking to become the first Canadian female pole vaulter to win an Olympic medal and break the five-metre barrier.

For the other Canadians in action on Saturday, Canada’s 4×100 relay team came within 0.3 seconds of a spot on the podium. The foursome of Eliezer Adjibi, Duan Asemota, Brendon Rodney, and Jerome Blake raced to a time of 38.35 seconds, while Great Britain clocked in at 38.32, their best time of the season.

Elsewhere in track, Christopher Morales-Williams finished sixth for Canada with a time of 44.90 seconds in the 400m.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Alysha Newman

Newman made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016. She competed at her first World Athletics Championships in 2017 where she…

Jonnie Newman

Jonnie Newman joined the senior national team program in 2022 and went on to help Canada win the team bronze...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Gymnastics – Artistic

Artistic gymnastics is of the original sports included at the Olympic Games, although the competitive program has evolved greatly over…

Rowing

Olympic history will be made at Tokyo 2020 as rowing becomes fully gender equal, featuring identical events for men and…

View all sports