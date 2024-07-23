What athletes from around the world will wear for the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024

The Opening Ceremony of an Olympic Games is a time to celebrate, to get acquainted with the athletes who will be seen competing over the next couple of weeks, and also discover the outfits the athletes wear during the Parade of Nations.

Here’s a look at what some countries will wear at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.

Canada

Damian Warner wears the Team Canada x lululemon kit. Photo courtesy of lululemon

Summer McIntosh wears the Team Canada x lululemon kit. Photo courtesy of lululemon

Team Canada will turn heads with a red ensemble from Official Outfitter lululemon for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. Beyond Canada’s iconic colour, the tone-on-tone print is both elegant and pays homage to the country, featuring symbols referencing the art, architecture, and nature found in Canada.

Canadian athletes will be able to adapt their outfits according to the weather conditions that will prevail on the Seine during the unique Parade of Nations on boats. They will be able to add a poncho in case of rain or remove the bomber jacket if it is hot, while still having their hands free to greet the crowd, as the jacket is equipped with straps that allow it to be worn behind the back.

France

The host country’s athletes will wear clothing that reflects the timeless and classic style seen in France. The French athletes will sail on the Seine wearing suits consisting of a white shirt or blouse, navy trousers or a straight skirt paired with a wide-collared jacket. The collar of the suits and the pocket square are decorated with a gradient of colours reminiscent of the French flag, namely a burgundy trending towards purple as red and an almost midnight navy blue to evoke blue.

United States

Team USA athletes’ attire for the Opening Ceremony is reminiscent of the “prep school” style. The ensemble features Team USA colours with a navy blazer, accented with red and white worn over a navy striped Oxford shirt and a navy tie. To give the outfit a casual touch, it will be complemented by semi-fitted jeans in a washed blue.

Australia

The classics will also be in place for the Australian team, while giving way to the chic sportswear style appreciated in the southern hemisphere country. Australian athletes will combine a classic green jacket with the casual style of a white t-shirt decorated with gold and green trim. The male athletes will complete their outfit with beige shorts, while the female athletes can opt for beige shorts or a pleated skirt with a green, yellow and white gradient. The pocket square and scarf each feature a work of art created by Aboriginal artists.

Czechia

Czechia’s outfit is in the colours of their flag; blue, white and red. While a trench coat worn with a polo shirt may seem like a déjà vu, here it is the prints that bring the unique side and the festive sparkle. The trench coat, a must-have in the wardrobe of both Czechs and French people, symbolizes the link between the two cultures. The timeless overcoat is modernized by a print reminiscent of ink stains, while on the polo shirt, the colours of the flag combine in a gradient reminiscent of an airbrush painting .

Spain

Spain’s Opening Ceremony collection was inspired by the carnation flower, a symbol rooted in Spanish culture, and heavily features red and yellow, the colours of the Spanish flag. Both the men’s and women’s outfits feature a blazer sporting the Olympic patch, paired with cream trousers and a button-up shirt for men, while the women’s outfits include pleated skirts that features a gradient of red, yellow, orange, and white, tying back in to the colours of the flag. Their uniforms also showcase their pledge to sustainability, as the production of uniforms is made with recycled fabric all the way to their labels.

Mongolia

Team Mongolia’s uniforms radiate elegance, consisting of embroidered vests and robes resembling Mongolian dresses. They feature two looks for men and two for women, with flag bearers also getting a different outfit, as men will wear traditional pointed hats (buryat) and traditional Gutal boots. The tribute to their heritage includes strong blue and white bases, embroidered with gold Olympic torches and other Mongolian motifs. The women’s look is accentuated with earrings and pouch bags, adding a pop of colour to their flowing white skirts while the men’s outfit is paired with trousers, both finished with Gutal boots. Each outfit took about 20 hours to produce.

Haiti

Haiti’s 15-athlete team may be small, but their Opening Ceremony uniforms are mighty, featuring artwork by Haitian painter Philippe Dodard, referencing his piece “Passage.” The women will pair a full skirt that features the artwork with light blue chambray shirts, made from Haiti’s traditional “blue cotton”, as well as sleeveless blazers made from recycled fabric that feature the Olympic emblem. For the men’s uniform, they will be sporting striped shirts, printed scarves, and jackets inspired by traditional shirts known as Guayabera that are worn by local men. Their pants also feature motifs from Dodard’s artwork.

Ireland

Team Ireland’s uniforms are white, honouring the ancient Greek tradition of wearing white to symbolize hope for the future. Each athlete’s jacket will feature an embroidered patch representing their home county, made from beads, sequins and stones. They also have a special shamrock brooch, which is made up of four embroidered four-leaf clovers, believed to help bring good luck. The uniforms are a fusion of heritage and modernity, as 2024 marks Ireland’s 100th anniversary of taking part in the Olympic Games. Also focusing on sustainability, the all-white outfits are made from a special type of fabric called ECO-Hybrid taffeta which is created using recycled T-shirts and plastic bottles.

Mexico

The Mexican Olympic team will wear a pink and white ensemble that includes prints on the sleeves made up of icons representing the Mexican cities of Oaxaca, San Miguel de Allende, and the state of Michoacán. The statement piece will be paired with a black t-shirt, putting an emphasis on the design of the uniform dubbed the “Victoria Alada”, which pays tribute to the Angel of Independence, or El Ángel, that commemorates the centennial of the beginning of Mexico’s War of Independence.