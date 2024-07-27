Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada athletes celebrate the start of Paris 2024

No matter how much rain fell on Friday night, there was no dampening the mood of Team Canada athletes during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which was quite the spectacle on the Seine.

Before Team Canada headed out, the athletes gathered together in the Olympic Village.

But not every team is in town just yet, such as the athletics squad who are still at their pre-Games training camp in Spain, with their time to compete still a week a week away. That didn’t stop them from participating from afar.

The women’s basketball team also did their own march in Lille, where their preliminary round matches will be played.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Sanoa Dempfle-Olin and her fellow surfers held their own Opening Ceremony on the beach in Tahiti.

While waiting to board their boat, of course photos had to be taken with one of Canada’s flag bearers, Andre De Grasse, as well as athletes from other countries.

Once on the boat, they clearly enjoyed their ride through scenic Paris — including the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Ride along with volleyball player Justin Lui as he took in all the sights and sounds.

Of course they were enthralled, as we all were, by the appearance of Canadian superstar Celine Dion.

And also weren’t afraid to sing out on their own!

And with that, the Games have begun!