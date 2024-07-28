Mark Blinch/COC

Holmgren siblings revel in sharing first Olympic Games experience

When Isabella Holmgren made her Olympic debut in cross-country mountain biking on Day 2, she wasn’t doing it alone.

She had plenty of family cheering her on at Elancourt Hill, including her parents and two of her brothers. But one of those brothers, Gunnar, wasn’t simply there as a spectator; he was also getting ready to hit the same course on Day 3.

“It’s our first Olympics, so to be able to do it together is pretty amazing,” said 19-year-old Isabella, who finished 17th on Sunday.

Team Canada’s Isabella Holmgren competes in cross-country mountain bike during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Cycling runs in the veins of the Holmgren family, based in Orillia, Ont. Isabella and Gunnar’s parents, Rob and Lisa, were both mountain bike racers. Rob remains a cyclocross national team coach while Isabella’s twin sister, Ava, is also a pro cyclist.

“We have a lot of family that came out to cheer, especially my other brother who managed to make it out to watch the races,” said Isabella. “So I’m just super happy they can all be here, and it’s been a good experience so far.”

Amidst a frenzied crowd supporting France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prévot en route to gold, Isabella couldn’t really see or hear her kin as she raced. But she’d already received some strategic assistance from her big brother.

“[Gunnar] rode a lap with me and showed me some lines, and then he actually raced the test event so he was giving me tips before the race of what to look out for and how it rides,” she said. “It was nice to have him there.”

Team Canada’s Isabella Holmgren competes in cross-country mountain bike during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Having seen Isabella achieve an Olympic dream, the family’s attention will now turn to 25-year-old Gunnar. He comes into Paris 2024 with some momentum, having won gold in cross-country at last year’s Pan American Games.

He’ll also know that Isabella will be supporting him from the sidelines.

“We were both individually focused on competing at the Games so to be here at our first together, sharing the experience together, feels very special,” said Gunnar.

“I was so proud watching her race today knowing all the preparation that has gone into it. It’s given me more drive and fire for my race tomorrow.”