Credit Candace Ward/COC

Canada will play for bronze after falling to Germany in 3×3 semifinal

Canada will play for bronze after falling to Germany, 16-15, in the semifinal of women’s 3×3 basketball.

With the game tied at 15, Germany’s Sonja Greinacher scored a lay-up in the dying seconds that proved to be the game-winner.

Canada went on a 6-2 run early in the game to take an 8-4 lead. However, foul trouble plagued Canada as Germany went into the bonus with 4:29 still remaining in the game.

In 3×3, once a team commits seven fouls their opponent shoots two free throws. Wanting to avoid giving Germany easy chances at the line, Canada had to scale back on their aggressiveness on defence.

Yet they managed the problem effectively and got some key stops on defence, and big buckets on offence.

A late 3-0 run for Germany put them ahead, before Canada tied the game on Katherine Plouffe lay-up with 15 seconds to go.

With just three seconds on the clock, Sonja Greinacher scored the winning lay-up, and Canada could not get a tying shot off in time.

Heading into Paris 2024, Canada held the No. 1 team ranking in women’s 3×3 basketball, backed by their success on the international circuit which included two consecutive FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series titles in 2022 and 2023. Despite some up-and-down play in the tournament, Canada forced their way into a play-in after finishing with a 4-3 record in group play.

They beat Australia resoundingly in the play-in to advance to the semifinal.

READ: Canada beats Australia in play-in to reach 3×3 semifinal at Paris 2024

Germany had the best record in group play, winning six of their seven contests. They also handed Canada their biggest loss in group play, although the margin was just four points.

Canada will play for bronze against the United States later today. They will look to avenge a 18-17 loss during group play. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. local time.