“It’s tough to throw in a slippery ring”, Mitton’s medal dreams slip out of reach

“It stings to know that it was within reach and I have to wait four more years.”

Sarah Mitton had thrown half a metre farther than her closest competitor in Thursday’s qualifying round for the Paris 2024 women’s shot put final on her first and only throw. The Canadian record-holder popped off 19.77m to head into the final on Friday night at the Stade de France as the favourite, however, a torrential downpour and a humid evening would help dash her Olympic dreams.

Following the final, the 28-year-old explained her approach to the competition to CBC:

“The first couple of rounds after the rain, I feel like after the last two warm up rounds I sort of lost my feeling. I saw a couple of the girls fall. I tried to block it out. I ended up swinging a little too easy on both of them. By the time I got to the third round, I feel like I had it back but just like Tokyo, I ended up fouling and I feel like it would have put me in contention.”

The four-time Canadian shot put champion was a picture of calm and confidence walking into the stadium for the start of the shot put final. With her arms raised, she took in the scene with a bright smile and a nod during the athlete introduction.

Team Canada’s Sarah Mitton competes in Shot Put during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

But with it raining heavily during the first round of throws, the circle was slick. With a tiny little slip after a quick release Mitton remained in the circle and posted a throw of 17.15m.

Mercifully the rain stopped in time for the second round of throws and Mitton registered 17.48m. A slight improvement but the national record-holder would need to throw much farther to be among the top eight that would get an additional three throws.

“This Olympics, I know a lot more now than I did then,” Mitton referred to her Tokyo 2020 experience in an interview with CBC. “Clearly I still have a lot more things to learn.”

Looking concerned, Mitton, who finished 28th in her Olympic debut three years ago, stood contemplative and focused before her third throw. She stepped into the circle, and took a slight moment to find her footing. She placed the 4kg shot under her chin and bent in the squat position to prepare for the toss. With slightly less power and speed than usual, Mitton would spin and release the shot, but her left foot would slip and she was not able to remain in the circle. It would be a fouled third throw.

Team Canada’s Sarah Mitton competes in Shot Put during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Mitton would not advance to the final round of throws. Clearly disappointed, the 2023 World Athletics Championships silver medalist got a much needed hug from her coach.

With few words, they exchanged smiles and Mitton headed back to the throwers area to watch the remaining competition. Mitton could be seen hugging the medallists and smiling in spite of her 12th place finish. With a throw of 20.00m, Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye would win the gold medal.

With a brave yet shaky smile Mitton told CBC she will not have to suffer this defeat alone.

“If I’ve learned anything, I know life will go on and track and field isn’t the only thing in my life but,” she takes a long reflective pause, “I’ve got friends and family supporting me and it was an amazing experience and I’ve got an entire community of support at home.”

When asked about her mom, who watched her compete in person for the first time since she was in high school, Mitton wiped tears from her eyes and bravely responded, “I know that they are the people in my corner no matter what. I’m excited to go hang out with them.”