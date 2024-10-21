(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ball)

The 2024 Toller Cranston Awards Honour Young Canadian Skaters for Creative Excellence on Ice

Canadian figure skater and Olympic medallist, Toller Cranston, was a pioneer for creativity and freedom of expression in figure skating around the world. His legacy is tangible in the constant innovation in choreography of young skaters who have grown up looking up to him, today.

Cranston’s impact on the next generation of skaters extends past the rink, through the Toller Cranston Memorial Fund and the Toller Cranston Memorial Award, which provide financial support to youth who hold the same artistic qualities as the Olympian.

“Thank you so much for the nomination! I am very grateful for it, and I will continue to make Toller proud with my performance skills!” said Team Canada NextGen figure skater Lulu Lin.

Lin holds the Canadian junior national title, after winning in her category at the 2024 Canadian National Skating Championships and placing in the Top 10 at the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships earlier this year.

“Toller Cranston was such an incredible artist and an inspiration to so many skaters,” said Jake Ellis, a fellow NextGen skater and recipient of the 2024 award. “I will continue to skate with my heart and explore new and creative ways to express myself on the ice. Thank you for your continued support!”

The Canadian Olympic Foundation, along with Skate Canada, is proud to announce the full list of 2024 Toller Cranston Memorial Fund Athlete Award winners:

ATHLETE EVENT PROVINCE Grayson Long Junior Men ON Jake Ellis Junior Men ON Aleksa Volkova Junior Women QC Lulu Lin Junior Women ON Ava Kemp Junior Pairs ON Yohnatan Elizarov Junior Pairs ON Alisa Korneva Junior Dance ON Kieran MacDonald Junior Dance ON Les Supremes (Jr) Synchro QC Nathalie Yonemori Novice Women AB Lia Cho Novice Women AB Nico Conforti Novice Men BC Parker Heiderich Novice Men AB Laurence Briere Novice Dance QC Julien Levesque Novice Dance QC

The Toller Cranston Memorial Fund was established in 2015 and 2024 marks the eighth group of award recipients.

The Toller Cranston Awards are funded entirely through donor generosity. The Canadian Olympic Foundation and Skate Canada would also like to thank Jackson Ultima Skates, Jerry’s Skating World and Riedell Skates for supplying boots and blades to select recipients where the need was identified.



