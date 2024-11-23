Lintao Zhang - International Skating Union

Lajoie and Lagha claim 2nd Grand Prix medal with silver at Cup of China

Two sets of Canadian figure skaters hit the podium at the latest event of the ISU Grand Prix series season.

At the Cup of China in Chongqing, China, Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha took silver in the ice dance event, while Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud skated to a bronze medal in the pairs competition.

It’s the second medal of the Grand Prix season for Lajoie and Lagha, whose final score of 205.16 put them a smidge behind gold medallist Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who finished with a score of 209.13. The lone Canadian pair in the ice dance competition, Lajoie and Lagha scored 81.53 in the rhythm dance on Friday before adding a score of 123.63 in free dance Saturday to secure their podium position.

Pereira and Michaud recorded a score of 66.90 in the short program event Friday before finishing with a score of 121.84 in the free skating portion Saturday. The Canadians’ final score of 188.74 put the pair as a comfortable third on the podium behind gold medalists Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy (211.05) and silver medallists Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany (209.36).

In the women’s competition, Canadian Madeline Schizas also placed seventh with a final score of 180.77.