How to buy tickets for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

So, you want to cheer on Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games?

Here is everything you need to know about how to buy tickets to the next Winter Olympics.

Where are Milano Cortina 2026 tickets being sold?

There is only one place for spectators worldwide to buy Olympic tickets: the official ticketing website for Milano Cortina 2026. Do not attempt to buy tickets from an unauthorized platform as you run the risk of not being able to get into Olympic venues.

If you are interested in a hospitality package that includes Olympic tickets, On Location is the Official Hospitality Provider for Milano Cortina 2026.

2026 Winter Olympic Hospitality Package Sales

When are Milano Cortina 2026 tickets on sale?

Although ticket sales won’t begin until February 2025, to have the best chance at securing the tickets you want, you must register for the ticket draw for the first phase of ticket sales.

Signing up for the draw does not commit you to making a purchase, but if you are particular about the sports and events you want to see, you need to have your name in the draw before it closes in mid-January 2025. All names in the draw will definitely be drawn; the draw is just to determine the time window to purchase, not whether fans will be able to purchase tickets or not.

Sign up for the 2026 Winter Olympics Ticket Sales Draw

All fans who have registered for the draw will receive notification via email of their 48-hour time slot in February in which they can purchase tickets. Fans can access the ticketing website anytime within their assigned 48-hour window and get a real-time view of ticket availability. It is recommended that fans check their inbox regularly, including spam folders, as emails will arrive two days before the assigned time slot opens.

If you happen to miss being part of the draw, you will still be able to purchase Olympic tickets from the stock that remains available after the first phase of sales. Open ticket sales will take place in April 2025 on a first come, first served basis.

Olympic tickets will be 100% digital and will be available on a dedicated mobile application in the leadup to the Games.

Hospitality packages—which can include access to exclusive lounges, premium food and beverages, on-site support staff, and (if desired) overnight accommodations—are available for purchase as of November 25, 2024.

How much do Milano Cortina 2026 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will start at 30 Euros, with more than half of the tickets costing less than 100 Euros each. Ticket prices will vary according to the chosen category, sport, and session. You can see the breakdown of all ticket prices here.

The Olimpia delle Tofane in Cortina will host women’s alpine skiing during the 2026 Olympic Winter Games (Milano Cortina 2026)

How many Olympic tickets can fans buy for Milano Cortina 2026?

Fans can buy up to 25 tickets per ticketing account for all phases of Olympic ticket sales. You can buy up to 10 tickets per session, but for certain exceptions such as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and high-demand sports, there is a limit of four tickets.

Who can buy tickets for Milano Cortina 2026?

Olympic tickets can only be purchased by people aged 16 and over. Anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult of 18 years or older at the time of the competition. For security reasons, it is not recommended that children aged 3 and under attend Olympic competition sessions, however they may enter venues without a ticket provided they will be held securely on the lap or in the arms of their accompanying adult. Anyone aged 4 and over requires their own ticket. There are no reduced prices for children.

If you have other questions about the ticket buying process, you can find out more information here on the Milano Cortina 2026 ticketing website.

If you are interested in purchasing an Official Hospitality Package with guaranteed tickets and accommodations, you can find more information on On Location’s Official Hospitality Provider website.