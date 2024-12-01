Photo: FIS Park and Pipe

Dylan Deschamps claims second bronze of season at Freestyle World Cup in Beijing

Dylan Deschamps of Quebec City claimed another freestyle skiing big air World Cup bronze medal on Sunday, this time at the event in Beijing, China.

Scoring a final total of 181.0, Deschamps finished behind Norwegian Tormod Frostad, who won the event with a score of 183.0, while Italian Miro Tabanelli took second place with 182.25.

Deschamps earned 60 cup points with the third-place finish, and currently sits second just behind Frostad in the World Cup standings.

The medal is the second podium for the 21-year-old skier this season, also finishing third at the season-opening World Cup in Chur, Switzerland, last October.

Three other Canadians competed in the competition, as Max Moffatt finished 14th, Aidan Mulvihill finished 24th and Mark Hendrickson finished 39th.