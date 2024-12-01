FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Photo: FIS Park and Pipe
Photo: FIS Park and Pipe

Dylan Deschamps claims second bronze of season at Freestyle World Cup in Beijing

By Hayley McGoldrick

Dylan Deschamps of Quebec City claimed another freestyle skiing big air World Cup bronze medal on Sunday, this time at the event in Beijing, China.

Scoring a final total of 181.0, Deschamps finished behind Norwegian Tormod Frostad, who won the event with a score of 183.0, while Italian Miro Tabanelli took second place with 182.25.

Deschamps earned 60 cup points with the third-place finish, and currently sits second just behind Frostad in the World Cup standings.

The medal is the second podium for the 21-year-old skier this season, also finishing third at the season-opening World Cup in Chur, Switzerland, last October.

Three other Canadians competed in the competition, as Max Moffatt finished 14th, Aidan Mulvihill finished 24th and Mark Hendrickson finished 39th.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Teal Harle

As part of an outstanding 2014-15 season, Teal Harle won gold in slopestyle and big air at the Canada Winter…

Simon d’Artois

Simon d’Artois made history at the 2015 Winter X Games in Aspen when he became the first Canadian man to…

Evan McEachran

Evan McEachran’s heart has always been in slopestyle skiing, evidenced by the one season he broke five pairs of his...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing is divided into six disciplines, five of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated on their…

Wrestling

Olympic wrestling includes six men’s freestyle events (57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, 97kg, 125kg), six women’s freestyle events (48kg, 53kg, 58kg,…

Swimming

Swimming at Paris 2024 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena (pool events), Pont Alexandre III (open water events) Competition Dates: Pool...

View all sports