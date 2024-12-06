THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Kingsbury continues winning campaign in Idre Fjäll

It’s another FIS Freestyle World Cup victory for the King of Moguls, Mikaël Kingsbury.

The 32-year-old opened up his 2024-25 season last weekend in Ruka, Finland, with a dominant performance, securing the top spot on the podium with a score of 83.90.

Despite that win being his 91st World Cup victory, it was a particularly special one, as it was Kingsbury’s first one since becoming a father. His 3-month-old son, Henrik, was in Finland to watch his dad compete.

Kingsbury made it back-to-back wins with an additional victory in Idre Fjäll, Sweden on Friday. Kingsbury scored 87.92, topping Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (85.89) in second, and Sweden’s own Walter Wallberg (85.63) in third. This is only a slight mix-up of the Ruka podium, which featured Wallberg in second and Horishima in third. The top talent of the circuit are setting themselves apart early.

This is Kingsbury’s 16th season on the World Cup circuit. Last season, the Canadian surpassed Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark’s record for the most World Cup victories by a male athlete in any skiing discipline. But Kingsbury shows no signs of slowing down as his campaign to add to his already vast collection of Crystal Globes continues.

Fellow Canadian, Julien Viel, finished eighth in Idre Fjäll.