AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Alexandria Loutitt tops ski jumping podium in Japan

Canada’s first ever ski jumping World Champion has won her career second World Cup gold at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Sapporo, Japan.

Alexandria Loutitt had been kept off of the podium in the season’s first five ski jumping events, but on Saturday morning she broke through, as she scored 137.2 points on her final jump, propelling her to the top of the podium.

Loutitt sat in eighth place following a jump of 122 metres in the qualification round. With her first jump of the final round, Loutitt became an immediate threat for the podium with a jump of 127 metres that put her atop the leaderboard with a slight lead over Austria’s Jacqueline Seifriedsberger.

She left no doubt during her final jump of 131 metres which scored the highest single-jump total of the competition. Loutitt cleared the second place ski jumper Lisa Eder of Austria by a convincing 12.7 points. Eirin Maria Kvandal of Norway rounded out the podium with bronze.

Loutitt’s last World Cup podium came in March 2024, when she took home silver at the normal hill in Planica, Slovenia. Her only other World Cup gold came in Japan as well, as she won gold at a World Cup in Zao in January 2023.

Loutitt will look to add to her big weekend as competition resumes tomorrow on the Women’s Large Hill.