Irving claims hometown silver at aerials World Cup in Lac-Beauport

Lewis Irving saved his best performance of the season for his hometown fans after reaching the World Cup podium in Lac-Beauport.

Irving took home silver at the FIS Freestyle World Cup – his best result since in nearly four years – and the highlight of a banner day for Canada.

Four Canadians landed in the Top 10, as Irving, Alexandre Duchain (5th), Emile Nadeau (7th) and Pierre-Olivier Cote (9th) all reached the final on Saturday.

Ultimately Irving was the one of two skiiers to crack 100 points in the final round. Despite a fall, that, if avoided could have given a shot at the gold, Irving finished with a score of 102.5 based on the degree of difficulty.

Lewis Irving, of Lac-Beauport, Que. jumps to a second-place finish, Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the FIS freestyle World Cup aerials in Lac-Beauport, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

China’s Qi Guangpu took home gold (124 points), while American Christopher Lillis finished a distant third (85.4 points).

Alexandre Duchain finished just 7.12 points off of a podium position in fifth – his best result since winning a gold in Deer Valley last February. Nadeau and Cote also had their best result of the season.