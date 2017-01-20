Canadian snowboarders Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Tyler Nicholson swept the FIS World Cup podium at the LAAX Open in Switzerland, finishing first through third respectively.

Parrot logged his first World Cup slopestyle win of the season, leading a Canadian sweep in men’s event. Sochi 2014 Olympic bronze medallist Mark McMorris finished second overall, just ahead of Tyler Nicholson who completed the podium.

Canada’s snowboarders continued to show their dominance on the slopes, with a total of seven Canucks qualifying for the 12-person final.

Related: Canadian snowboarders share rivalry and brotherhood

After the first run it was McMorris would lead the competition, opening with a score 88.96. Fellow Canadian Max Eberhardt trailed the defending LAAX champion, posting a 78.30 to head into the final run in second.

Related: A sweep headlines Canada’s six slopestyle podiums at Dew Tour

With one run remaining snowboarders brought their A-Game, eager to surpass McMorris’ impressive opening mark. Nicholson came close and scored an 85.51, which at the end of the day was good enough for third. Parrot on the other hand, was able to steal the leader seat and win his first slopestyle World Cup of the season, after posting a 91.58 on his second run.

Laax is so tight.

A video posted by Tyler Nicholson (@tyler_nicholson) on

The Switzerland stop was the second of six events on the World Cup circuit, but the first attended by Canadian snowboarders. Fans in the great white north will have to opportunity to catch Canadians snowboarders live, when the big air World Cup comes to Quebec city in February.

 

Read Full Story

Related:

Max Parrot
Mark McMorris
Yuki Tsubota
Sochi 2014
Dara Howell
Vancouver 2010

Trending:

Bouchard starts with straight sets win at Australian Open
Bouchard advances to Australian Open third round
How many sports are at Rio 2016?
Canadian Roundup: Gold, silver and bronze medal stories
Four-time Olympic champion Hayley Wickenheiser retires from hockey
Who won Team Canada’s 22 Olympic medals in Rio?