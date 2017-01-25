The support of Bell Let’s Talk day from Team Canada athletes has been overwhelming.
Witnessing athletes from a variety backgrounds and sports come together to create one team during the Olympic Games is a special thing, but seeing these athletes come together to support mental health initiatives is truly spectacular. Here’s a look at some of the great posts that crossed our feed:
Ashley Steacy – Rugby
Rugby role models Ashley Steacy and Jen Kish had a message for all Canadians to kick-off the day.
Tory Nyhaug – Cycling – BMX
There are many people that struggle everyday with mental health issues. Personally I have a busy mind that has led me at times to feel anxious, guilty, depressed, and it has always helped me to talk about it with someone. If you are struggling, I encourage you to be brave and talk to someone. Always remember we are all human, you are not alone or weak, and you can be helped. We are stronger together. Today Bell will donate 5 cents towards mental health awareness for every text, call and social media post with the hashtag #BellLetsTalk . Let's help each other and end this stigma. 😃
Tory reminded us that we are all human and we are not alone.
Arianne Jones – Luge
We need to talk about mental health. Not just today but all year. We need to educate ourselves and others around us. We need to stop judging and begin understanding. Let's rely on one another to build each other up, not break each other down. It's long past time to end the stigma. #BellLetsTalk ________________________________________ •@karbonsports @underarmour @underarmourwomen @sunterramarket #FueledBySunterra #fuelforperformance • @gkskinnypasta #NourishPassionForLife • @energybits #PoweredByBits #teambits •@TeamCanada #WeAreWinter •@polarglobal ________________________________________
Arianne is correct, the conversation around mental health must extend beyond #BellLetsTalk day.
Allysha Chapman – Football (Soccer)
Ending the stigma, one post at a time.
Nick Hoag – Volleyball
Nick Hoag is lucky to have teammates to always depend on.
Mercedes Nicoll – Snowboard
If you missed it Mercedes shared her personal struggles with mental health on Olympic.ca, check it out here.
Jen Kish – Rugby
These Rio 2016 women’s rugby bronze medallists got crafty in between training sessions in Australia to support the cause.
Joseph Polossifakis – Fencing
#tb To meeting the great Clara Hughes in Rio last summer. Today is #bellletstalk day and she is a huge part of this incredible program. Her resilience and openness about her own battles is an inspiration to everyone who is struggling with mental health. It is important to have an open conversation with anyone in our surroundings who is affected by these issues. If anyone is suffering in silence, today it is time to break that silence. I am listening. We are all listening. Talking is the first step to healing. So let's talk!! @bell_letstalk @claraannehughes @bell_canada #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #timetotalk @teamcanada @cbc
It certainly helps to have someone to look up to when dealing with mental health and Clara Hughes has been a great mentor for athletes and Canadians alike.
Rosanna Crawford – Biathlon
You are not alone!
Erica Wiebe – Wrestling
Together… Let's takedown Mental Stigma! Join me today for Bell Let's Talk Day! Today, Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives for every: Text Mobile and long distance call made by Bell and Bell Aliant customers Tweet and Instagram post using #BellLetsTalk View of the official Bell Let’s Talk Day video on Facebook Snapchat using the special Bell Let’s Talk geofilter Sometimes listening is just as important as talking so be there for your loved ones, friends, and teammates and together let's takedown mental health stigma!!! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 . . . @bell_letstalk @teamcanada @csicalgary #wellness #canada #teamcanada #takedowns #kushti #2017 #bell #athletesconnect
With growing support and moves like Erica Wiebe‘s we will end the stigma around mental illness.
