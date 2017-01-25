The support of Bell Let’s Talk day from Team Canada athletes has been overwhelming.

Witnessing athletes from a variety backgrounds and sports come together to create one team during the Olympic Games is a special thing, but seeing these athletes come together to support mental health initiatives is truly spectacular. Here’s a look at some of the great posts that crossed our feed:

Ashley Steacy – Rugby

Rugby role models Ashley Steacy and Jen Kish had a message for all Canadians to kick-off the day.

Tory Nyhaug – Cycling – BMX

Tory reminded us that we are all human and we are not alone.

Arianne Jones – Luge

Arianne is correct, the conversation around mental health must extend beyond #BellLetsTalk day.

Allysha Chapman – Football (Soccer)

#BellLetsTalk because we need to end the stigma around mental health.

A photo posted by Allysha Chapman (@allyshachapman) on

Ending the stigma, one post at a time.

Nick Hoag – Volleyball

Nick Hoag is lucky to have teammates to always depend on.

Mercedes Nicoll – Snowboard

If you missed it Mercedes shared her personal struggles with mental health on Olympic.ca, check it out here.

Jen Kish – Rugby

#bellletstalk

A photo posted by Jen Kish (@jen_kish) on

These Rio 2016 women’s rugby bronze medallists got crafty in between training sessions in Australia to support the cause.

Joseph Polossifakis – Fencing

It certainly helps to have someone to look up to when dealing with mental health and Clara Hughes has been a great mentor for athletes and Canadians alike.

Rosanna Crawford – Biathlon

You are not alone!

Erica Wiebe – Wrestling

With growing support and moves like Erica Wiebe‘s we will end the stigma around mental illness.

Read Full Story

Related:

P. Wright
P. Granville
Pierre-Alexandre Rousseau
Eric Woelfl
Munich 1972
Toon van Lankvelt

Trending:

Canadian figure skating team named for world championships, Olympic test event
Canadian Roundup: Podium sweeps, historic firsts and plenty of gold
Harvey makes history with back-to-back World Cup wins
Breakthrough bronze for Canada in World Cup cross-country relay
How many sports are at Rio 2016?
Raonic advances to third straight Australian Open quarterfinal