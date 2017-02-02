THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Mikaël Kingsbury and Philippe Marquis shared their first podium of the season, finishing first and third respectively in men’s moguls. Justine Dufour-Lapointe also picked up some World Cup hardware in Deer Valley, taking silver in the women’s event.

This weekend it was Freestyle Canada’s men’s turn to share the moguls podium, with Kingsbury and Marquis’s gold and bronze medal performance. The pair went into the super-final ranked first and fifth respectively, but hungry for a spot on the podium.

Kingsbury went into looking to reclaim his spot on top of the podium, after a second place finish at the last event in Calgary. The leader of the overall World Cup rankings was able to do just that, scoring 81.27 to win his third competition of the season.

Marquis, landed a spot on his first podium this year, after finishing in the top seven at each stop on the circuit. The Canadian finished behind France’s Benjamin Cavet who secured second with 81.17.

We are back in 🇺🇸 for the next World Cup in Deer Valley! It's all going down next Thursday and Saturday 👊🏻 📸: Brenard Brault A photo posted by Mikael Kingsbury (@mikaelkingsbury) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

On the women’s side, Dufour-Lapointe clinched her third straight World Cup podium in Deer Valley, after winning on home soil in Val St. Come and a second place finish in Calgary. The Olympic champion went into the super-final in sixth, however her impressive final run scored 78.60 held onto the lead until the final run.

The last skier Morgan Schild from the United States, was able to surprise the field with a score of 81.17, to win her first World Cup of the season. Brittany Cox rounded out the podium with a bronze medal and score of 77.00.

The Deer Valley World Cup action will continue with the non-Olympic event dual moguls taking place on Saturday.