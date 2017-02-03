Photo: AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson

Canada’s World Cup rookie Mirela Rahneva continues to shine, racing to a skeleton silver at the circuit’s stop in Igls, Austria.

The Canadian opened the competition with the fastest time clocking 54.03 seconds. However, the defending World Champion Tina Hermann from Germany and Austria’s Janine Flock were not far behind.

Rahneva registered a strong second run, just 0.25 seconds slower than her first. However, a sub-54s run by the defending world champion allowed Hermann to surpass the Canadian and finish with a combined time of one minute 48.15s. Rahneva’s overall time of 1:48.31s allowed her to bring home her first silver of the season, while Flock took bronze at home with 1:48.39s.

Her silver in Igls marked her fourth World Cup podium of the season, after bronze in Lake Placid and Winterberg followed by a victory in St. Mortitz. Rahneva’s performance in Igls gives her a medal of each kind on this year’s World Cup tour, which is quite the collection for only her first year on the circuit.

Elisabeth Vathje and Jane Channell gave Canada three finisher in the top six, after placing fifth and sixth respectively.