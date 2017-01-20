(Urs Flueeler/Keystone via AP)

Mirela Rahneva leaves St. Moritz, Switzerland with her first-ever World Cup gold medal in women’s skeleton.

Ever since her World Cup debut earlier this season in Whistler, Rahneva has been making a name for herself on the international circuit. The World Cup rookie has landed a spot on three out of five podiums in the 2016-17 season.

Rahneva headed into the compeition in St. Moritz with two World Cup bronze medals – from Winterberg and Lake Placid – on her account. The Canadian opened with an impressive first run, crossing the line in one minute and 8.49 seconds to lead the compeition.

With the entire field chasing her opening run, Rahneva’s next run clocked a 1:08.04s, a time more than a second faster next best rider Kendall Wesenberg for the United States. Not only did Rahneva’s final run secure her first-ever World Cup title, but set a new track record in St. Moritz.

The Canadians combined time of 2:16.53 was almost two seconds faster than silver medallist Wesenberg (2:18.36) and bronze medallist Janine Flock from Austria (2:18.51).

With her first start record, track record, World Cup medal and victory already secured, Rahneva’s has quickly become one to watch on the ice track in women’s skeleton.

Rahneva wasn’t the only Canadian success story in Switzerland on Friday, at the LAAX Open snowboarders Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Tyler Nicholson swept the podium in men’s slopestyle.