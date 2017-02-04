Baptiste Brochu earned a spot on his first World Cup podium of the season, taking bronze in snowboard cross in Bansko, Bulgaria.

After advancing into Saturday’s A final as the the sixth qualifier, Brochu was looking to shake up the rankings. Brochu was able to do just that in the final finished third behind Frenchman Pierre Vaultier and winner Alessandro Haemmerle from Austria.

This was Brochu’s first World Cup podium of the 2015-16 season, his last podium appearance was in March, when he won gold in Switzerland.

