Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand won bronze at the ski slopestyle World Cup stop in Stoneham, Quebec on Sunday.

In front of as close to a hometown crowd as it can get for the skier from Quebec City, Beaulieu-Marchand had work to do after his first run left him in sixth place.

But with only the best of two runs counting in the final, Beaulieau-Marchand knew a podium was still possible. His second run was spectacular, scoring him 93.40 points. That put him in third place behind Andri Ragettli of Switzerland, who had earned 94.60 points for his first run, and Great Britain’s James Woods who got 93.80 for his second run.

The hometown hero delivered! Félicitations @ABMskier! 3rd place in today's @FISfreestyle Slopestyle World Cup at Stoneham resort. pic.twitter.com/Rg3mfDZMJV — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) February 12, 2017

This is just the second World Cup podium of Beaulieu-Marchand’s career, coming four years after the first in Copper Mountain.

But Beaulieu-Marchand is a mainstay on the pro circuit. In December he won bronze at the Dew Tour and just two weeks ago he won bronze at the X Games. That had been a triumphant return to Aspen after he had been forced to withdraw from the 2015 X Games with a torn left ACL and the 2016 X Games with a broken collarbone.