Photo: Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times via AP

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand got his first taste of an X Games podium on Saturday, after he nabbed bronze in ski slopestyle.

The Sochi 2014 Olympian made his X Games debut back in 2013, however a torn ACL in 2015 and a broken left collarbone in 2016 left him off the podium in Aspen. This year the Canadian put an end to his injury trend, not only qualifying for the final, but earning a piece of coveted X Games hardware.

Beaulieu-Marchand laid down an impressive opening run, nailing a series of tricks including a switch double bio 1260 and a double bio 1260 which the judges scored 92 for bronze.

‘‘ This is my first X Games podium. Mentally, I was stronger than I’ve ever been. I think that was the missing piece in years past. I now see that I can be successful…I had no doubt at the start that I was going to land my run…I’m really happy with where I’m at mentally, and ready for more success. ’’ Said Beaulieu-Marchand to Canada Freestyle.

The gold medal went to Øystein Braaten of Norway who won with 94.33. McRae Williams from the United States finished second with 93.33.

More to come from Canada’s skiers and snowboarders in Buttermilk Mountain, as they look to find the X Games podium in slopestyle and skier X.