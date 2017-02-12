Canadian snowboarders won a medal of each colour on Sunday at the slopestyle World Cup in Stoneham, Quebec.

Sebastien Toutant thrilled his home province crowd with the gold medal in the men’s event while Mark McMorris grabbed silver for his second medal of the weekend, after winning the big air in Quebec City on Saturday night. Brooke Voigt came through with the bronze medal in the women’s event.

In the two-run final in which only each rider’s single best run was counted, McMorris was the standout of the first round, scoring 84.60 points to take the lead. Next closest was Norway’s Torgeir Bergrem with 81.25 points.

Meanwhile Toutant had had a major miss in his first run and needed a clutch performance in his second.

He delivered the best run of the day, scoring 84.81 to take over the lead from his countryman.

McMorris was the last man down the course, knowing he was guaranteed a place on the podium, it was just a matter of which position. Looking stellar through his first two big tricks, a sloppy landing on his third gave Toutant the victory. Another Norwegian, 17-year-old Marcus Kleveland, supplanted his teammate for the bronze medal with a second run score of 84.16.

For Voigt, the bronze was her fifth career World Cup podium but her first in slopestyle since February 2012, which also came in Stoneham. Her previous best result this season had been a sixth place finish in Seiser Alm, Italy on January 27.

Voigt had been sitting in seventh place in the eight-woman final after the first run, but stomped her second to score 67.43 and move into third place behind a pair of Americans, Julie Marino (76.43) and Jamie Anderson (72.78), who both counted their first runs.

Austrian Anna Gasser was the last woman with a chance to push Voigt off the podium but she fell in the middle of her second run.