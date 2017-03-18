Mike Riddle made his return to the world championship podium, winning halfpipe silver on Saturday in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

The 2014 Olympic silver medallist and 2011 World Champion had gone into the best-of-three-run final as the top-ranked skier in the qualification round. He counted his score of 89.60 on his second run to finish behind American Aaron Blunck’s first run 91.80. Frenchman Kevin Rolland claimed the bronze with his first run 88.40.

.@mike_riddle wins silver in @SNevada2017 Halfpipe!! Way to put those runs down Mike! pic.twitter.com/44AH6fRnCG — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) March 18, 2017

The 10-man final had included all four Canadians entered. Noah Bowman (85.80) placed sixth, one spot ahead of Brendan Mackay (82.80), as both laid down solid first runs. Simon d’Artois had a tough day of it, falling on his first two runs before scoring just 39.40 on his third to finish ninth.

This has been a comeback season for Riddle, who tore his left hip adductor muscle and broke his public symphysis during training for the X Games in Oslo in late February 2016. That left him unable to ski for six months.

Riddle has been a pretty consistent performer at the world championships, also posting a fourth place finish in 2013 as well as fifth place in 2009.