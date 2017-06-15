Diamond League: De Grasse wins 100m in Oslo

Vidar Rudd/NTB scanpix via AP

Some of Team Canada’s top track and field athletes headed to Oslo on Thursday for the fifth meet of the IAAF Diamond League series.

Andre De Grasse was the star of the show, coming in first in the men’s 100m sprint with a season best time of 10.01 seconds.

Andre @De6rasse wins 2nd Diamond League race of 2017 running 10.01 in Oslo. (🎥: @rc_sports) A post shared by Athletics Canada (@athleticscanada) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

“It felt good, weather was great, I ran my season best. I hope it will continue in Stockholm and I will be able to get my sub 10 before the Canadian trials,” De Grasse said post-race.

This is the Rio bronze medallist’s second consecutive win on the Norwegian track, having one last summer with a time of 10.07s.

Another look at @De6rasse crossing the line with a win in #OsloDL pic.twitter.com/HfjnkzVW4a — Athletics Canada (@AthleticsCanada) June 15, 2017

Behind him was British sprinter Chinjindu Ujah with a time of 10.02 and Ivory Coast’s Ben Youssef Meïté with a time of 10.03s. Also competing in the race was De Grasse’s relay-teammate Aaron Brown who finished fifth with a season best in 10.15s.

Off the track, defending Olympic champ Derek Drouin tied Pavel Seliverstau of Belarus for third place in men’s high jump – both clearing the 2.25m mark.

Though, he admitted that he was disappointed in his performance.

“Obviously it was not the height I would want, but I was happy with how I came off the ground.”

Fellow Canadian high jumper Michael Mason also cleared 2.25m, but had more misses, landing him a spot in fifth place.

Surpassing them was Ukranian Bohdan Bondarenko with a best of 2.29m and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Quatar with 2.32m.

You can catch Canadian Athletics stars on the next leg of the Diamond League tour in Stockholm on June 18.