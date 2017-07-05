AP Photo/Andre Penner

Canadian rowers will be competing in their first international regatta of the season at the third stop of the 2017 World Rowing Cup in Lucerne, Switzerland this weekend.

Having stayed home through the first two World Cup stops, the many rowers in attendance, including a handful of Team Canada’s Rio 2016 Olympians, are hoping to make splash on Lake Rotsee, July 7-9.

Hard at work on the long weekend 🇨🇦💯🍁#WRCLucerne A post shared by Rowing Canada Aviron (@rowingcanada) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

One of those is Carling Zeeman in the women’s single sculls. Zeeman, who placed 10th in her Olympic debut in Rio, finished first at last year’s opening World Cup in Italy. She also took home gold at the 2015 Pan American Games before finishing sixth at the worlds that summer.

Competing in the women’s four will be Nicole Hare, Hillary Janssens, Christine Roper and Susanne Grainger. Roper and Grainger finished fifth with the eight at Rio 2016 while Hare and Janssens won gold in the pair at the 2016 World U23 Championships. The women’s four was last an Olympic event at Barcelona 1992 but was recently announced as part of the program for Tokyo 2020.

On the men’s side, watch out for the sibling rivalry between Max and Aaron Lattimer, who will be competing against each other in the lightweight men’s double sculls. Max, who earned himself a gold medal in the lightweight four at the 2015 Pan American Games before making his Olympic debut in Rio, is partnered up with Taylor Hardy. Younger brother Aaron, who competed at the U23 worlds last year, will be rowing with Patrick Keane.

🇨🇦 Team Canada 🇨🇦 Gearing up for the Lucerne World Cup in 1 week. 🇨🇦Happy Canada Day🇨🇦150 A post shared by Conlin McCabe (@conlinmccabe) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

The men’s heavyweight double sculls will feature Matthew Buie and Conlin McCabe. Two-time Olympian McCabe was a silver medallist with the eight at London 2012 and finished sixth with the four at Rio 2016. Buie has recently spent time in the quad sculls, winning a couple of World Cup bronze medals over the last few years as well as a gold medal at the 2015 Pan Am Games.

Two more Olympians, Will Crothers and Kai Langerfeld, will be teaming up in the men’s pair. The duo had spent the last couple of years in a boat with McCabe, including at Rio 2016 and the 2015 Pan Am Games where they won gold in the four.

Check out the full Team Canada roster below:

Women’s single sculls

Carling Zeeman

Women’s four

Christine Roper

Susanne Grainger

Nicole Hare

Hillary Janssens

Lightweight women’s double sculls

Ellen Gleadow

Jill Moffatt

Men’s single sculls

Trevor Jones

Men’s double sculls

Conlin McCabe

Matthew Buie

Men’s pair

Will Crothers

Kai Langerfeld

Lightweight men’s double sculls

Maxwell Lattimer

Taylor Hardy

Lightweight men’s double sculls

Aaron Lattimer

Patrick Keane

Men’s four

David de Groot

Martin Barakso

Taylor Perry

Ryan Rosts

The biggest rowing event on Team Canada’s calendar this year will be the 2017 World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida, which take place from September 24 to October 1.