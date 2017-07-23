Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes got themselves back on a beach volleyball World Tour podium Sunday morning, winning silver at the 4-star stop in Olsztyn, Poland.

The Canadians, seeded third in the tournament, lost the final in three sets to top-seeds Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca of Brazil. In a 50-minute match played in steady rain, Pavan and Humana-Paredes took the opening set 22-20 but then dropped the next two by scores of 21-18 and 16-14.

Sarah Pavan at the net with Brazilian Larissa Franca in the final of the World Tour 4-star event in Olsztyn, Poland Photo: FIVB

This is now the fourth World Tour podium of the year for the first-year partners. Their season began with a second place finish at the 4-star event in Rio de Janeiro in mid-May. On consecutive weekends to open July they won gold and bronze at the Major Series 5-star events in Porec, Croatia and Gstaad, Switzerland.

The second-place finish in Olsztyn maintains some momentum for Pavan and Humana-Paredes as they head into their first world championships as a team. The biggest competition of the year begins in Vienna, Austria on Friday, July 28 and continues through to August 5.

