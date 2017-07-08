Photo: FIVB

They’ve done it again.

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes’ dream season continued on Saturday with an FIVB World Tour bronze at the Gstaad Major in Switzerland, where the Canadians beat local Swiss duo of Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich 2-0 (21-15, 21-12).

The victory marks the second consecutive week the Canadian pair have stood on a beach volleyball podium at a Major. Last weekend they won their first career tour gold at the Porec Major in Croatia.

It’s the third time this season Pavan and Humana-Paredes have found themselves in medal celebrations, after debuting at the Rio Open in June with a silver in Brazil.

This is the fourth bronze and ninth tour medal for Pavan, with last week’s gold complementing four silver medals in her World Tour career.

For Humana-Paredes it’s her third career medal, all of them coming this year since forming what is turning out to be a sensational partnership with Pavan founded at the end of last season.