Shapovalov continues to impress, reaching the US Open fourth round

Tennis Canada’s teen star Denis Shapovalov became the youngest player to advance to the fourth round of the US Open since 1989.

The first set of the Friday morning matchup in New York went to Great Britain’s Kyle Edmond, who opened with a 3-6 victory. However, the Canadian battled back to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-3, before Edmond was forced to retire due to injury at 0-1 in the fourth set.

The Canadian teen has attracted several new fans over the past month. His momentum began on home soil in Montreal when the 18-year-old shocked fans by defeating world no. 2 Rafael Nadal to reach his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 semifinal.

Heading into the US Open many wondered if his showing in Montreal was a one time deal. However, after sending home eighth-seeded Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Wednesday night, the Canadian has shown he has what it takes to compete amongst the best.

Next up, the Canadian will play Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta. Both players will head into their first US Open fourth round match looking to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.