Canadian Roundup: Historic firsts, World Cup podiums and more

Thank you everyone. Thank you for coming out and cheering us on. This was a moment to remember forever. Thank you to all my amazing teammates, coaches, family, friends, club, fans and country. To the support team that kept us healthy throughout. To gymnastics Canada for all their hard work. The love and support everyone has show has been incredible. So thankful and lucky to have had the chance to represent such a beautiful country here in Montreal at the World Championships. Congrats to all the athletes who competed. We may fall sometimes but we always get back up and keep fighting. Much love to you all. You inspire me to keep pursuing the sport I love and to reach my dreams. Beyond blessed. Thank you! 💙

