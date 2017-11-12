THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada adds a silver and bronze to it’s weekend medal haul World Cup event Sunday morning in Heerenveen.

Ted-Jan Bloemen wins silver in the men’s 5000m coming in at 6:14.95 just behind Netherlands Sven Kramer at 6:12.88.

Ivanie Blondin wins bronze in women’s 3000m coming in at 4:04.16 behind Russia and the Netherlands. This brings her medal count from this event to three after yesterday’s silver win in mass start and Friday’s pursuit.

READ: Triple medal Saturday for Team Canada at speed skating World Cup

Au 3000 m, Ivanie Blondin @IvanieB prend l'avance provisoirement en vertu d'un chrono de 4:04,16; il reste 4 patineuses#isu #heerenveen pic.twitter.com/inBmYIdBtm — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 12, 2017

On Saturday, Blondin gave Canada their third medal of the day and finished just 0.04 seconds off gold.

READ: Team Canada opens speed skating World Cup season with team pursuit bronze

And in non-Olympic events, Team Canada won a gold in mens team sprint.

Strong results are especially important through the first four World Cup stops of the season as they will go towards determining how many speed skaters Canada will send to PyeongChang 2018.