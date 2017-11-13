Canadian Roundup: Golden starts to the Olympic season

Five gold medals in Olympic events.
The winter season is officially underway and Team Canada’s path to PyeongChang 2018 is off to a strong start.
However, the summer sport season isn’t over yet and Canada has secured another world medal.
Figure Skating
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir continued their winning streak in Osaka, Japan, scoring a personal best of 117.72 points for their Moulin Rouge free dance, giving them an overall total of 198.64. The pair has officially secured their spot at the Grand Prix final in December.
Bobsleigh
Team Canada’s sliders opened their season at the first IBSF World Cup in Lake Placid. Defending two-time Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries showed she’s hungry for the top again, after racing to gold with Melissa Lotholz on American soil.
Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz also earned a spot on the bobsleigh podium, claiming two-man silver after finishing between American sleds.
Speed Skating – Long Track
The opening weekend of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup was very successful for Canada’s long trackers, who collected eight medals in the Netherlands. Laurent Dubreuil won Team Canada’s first gold medal and added another in the men’s team sprint on Sunday.
🥉BRONZE🥉team Pursuit today!!! Proud to be sharing the podium with these ladies as they receive their first World Cup medals 🖤 many more to come 😘🇨🇦 @morrjosie @i_weidemann #Repost @rc_sports ・・・ Les Canadiennes @ivanieblondin, @i_weidemann et Josie Morrison ont terminé troisièmes de la poursuite à la Coupe du monde de Heerenveen, au Pays-Bas, ce matin. #isu #speedskate #patinage #longuepiste Photo: Getty
Ivanie Blondin led the way on the women’s side with three medals – a silver in mass start, bronze medals in the 3,000 and team pursuit. Vincent De Haitre (1500m) and Ted-Jan Bloemen (5000) completed the list of Canada’s individual medallists, each with a silver.
Speed Skating – Short Track
Kim Boutin a décroché la médaille d'or au 500m tandis que Marianne St-Gelais a obtenu le bronze au 1500m, un rang devant sa coéquipière Valérie Maltais, samedi, à la Coupe du monde de patinage de vitesse sur courte piste de l’ISU présentée jusqu’à dimanche à Shanghai, en Chine. Détails > http://www.speedskating.ca/fr/evenements/coupe-du-monde-sur-courte-piste-de-lisu-3-shanghai-chn * * * * * Kim Boutin won the gold medal in the 500m while @body2 earned bronze in the 1500m, finishing one spot ahead of her teammate @vale077, Saturday, at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating stage to take place until Sunday in Shanghai, China. More details > http://www.speedskating.ca/events/isu-world-cup-short-track-3-shanghai-chn
It was a doubly golden weekend for Kim Boutin who claimed her first two wins of the season in Shanghai. She won gold in both the 500m and 1000m. Boutin was joined by Marianne St-Gelais on the 1000m podium, who took silver. It was also St-Gelais’ second medal, she finished third in the 1500m on Saturday.
Charles Hamelin, Samuel Girard, Pascal Dion and Charle Cournoyer also collected a 5000m relay bronze. The end of the Shanghai event was extremely special for Team Canada, because the men’s and women’s relays qualified for PyeongChang 2018.
Skeleton
Stoked on Silver!!! Congrats to @janine.flock on the track record & @nikitina1992 on the new start record!!!! &&& CANADA GET EXCITED, @j.channell & @mrahneva also finished in the top 7!!!!! . . . @bobsleighcanskeleton @fairfieldwatson @essexlease @ibsfsliding @teamcanada @canfund @qwixskinz . . . . #qwx #canada #adventure #travel #fitness #fit #fitspo #fitspiration #jump #love #sport #teamcanada #canada #speed #stoked #skeleton #canfund #performing #dream #goals #fight #austria #GB #greatbritain #smile #laugh #lakeplacid #usa
Once again, Elisabeth Vathje opened her season on the IBSF World Cup podium. However, this year she raced to silver on the ice track in Lake Placid.
Trampoline
Sophiane Méthot surprised Team Canada with a bronze medal at trampoline worlds in Bulgaria. Méthot was the last qualifier into Sunday’s final, but the Canadian’s stellar performance landed her on the podium at her first world championships.
