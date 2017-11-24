Guy Fattal / Bobsleigh Skeleton Canda

Team Canada is off to a great start at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup on home soil in Whistler.

A double podium for the second weekend in a row for Chris Spring and Justin Kripps, this time it’s the top two spots on their home track. Spring and Neville Wright won gold and Kripps and Alexander Kopacz won silver in 2-man bobsleigh.

Spring lead the pack through the first heat with 51.84. He held the lead in the second heat with 52.33, winning by .02 over teammate Kripps. Spring won this World Cup in Whistler in 2015.

Despite shaky first start, Kripps had a clean second run with time of 52.17. He and Wright had a total time of 1:44.19. Kripps is the World Cup overall two-man points leader after three races, just ahead of Spring.

Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lothloz also hit the podium again this weekend, this time it’s in first place. It was a difficult night on the track with five teams flipping over, but Humphries maintained fast starts and clean lines on her home track.

Seeking her fifth consecutive world cup win on this track, Humphries did not disappoint. With a time of 1:46.67, the team had 0.48 margin under the second place USA team of Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans. In third, another American team of Elana Meyers Tayler and Kehri Jones with a time of 1:47.50.

Jane Channell won the silver medal in women’s skeleton Friday afternoon. Although her start in the first heat was a bit faster, she kept clean lines in her final run and claimed the silver medal. Her time in first heat was 54.03 and second heat was 54.58 with overall time of 1:48.61.

Channell was second only to Jacqueline Lölling of Germany, who had a time of 1:48.38. Lölling’s teammate, Tina Herrman, won the bronze with a time of 1:48.65.

Other Canadians competing where Mirela Rahneva and Elisabeth Vathje. Rahneva came in 7th place with time of 1:49.01 and Vathje in 8th at 1:49.06.