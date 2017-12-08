Noah Bowman and Simon D’Artois took home ski halfpipe silver and bronze at the FIS World Cup in Copper Mountain.

The competition in Copper Mountain marked the second FIS World Cup event for Canada’s slopestyle skiers. With three Canadians qualifying for the men’s final, the nation’s halfpipe fans were eager to see a podium finish.

Switch dub 10 and 12 from @CardronaNZ a couple days ago. pic.twitter.com/P6HN5oDil5 — Noah Bowman (@NoahBowmanSki) September 30, 2017

Bowman led the way for the Canada scoring 91 points to secure silver at his season’s opener. After claiming his first-ever World Cup podium in August, D’Artois repeated his performance securing bronze once again this time with 89.20 points. David Wise gave American ski fans a Team USA victory on home soil, winning the competition with 92.80 points.

Really happy to qualify 2nd in my heat for finals at the @coppermtn #USGrandPrix. Here’s my run for those that didn’t get to see it… pic.twitter.com/o0xdZsG0yb — Mike Riddle (@mike_riddle) December 7, 2017

Sochi 2014 silver medallist Mike Riddle just missed the podium (88.20), finishing fourth behind his teammates.