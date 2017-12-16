Spencer O’Brien and Max Parrot both won first place in snowboard slopestyle at Dew Tour in Colorado.

Parrot’s second run of the day scored him a whooping 97 points, two points ahead of second place, American Chris Corning. Mons Røisland from Norway was in third with a best run of 92 points. Parrot’s first and third runs were 48.33 and 22 respectively.

Max Parrot wins gold in snowboard Slopestyle at Dew Tour in Colorado, December 2017. (Sean M. Haffey, AFP)

Teammates Darcy Sharpe and Mark McMorris placed 6th and 8th respectively.

O’Brien’s amazing second run of the day in women’s slopestyle snowboard earned her 95-points which brought her up to first place in the eight-woman final. Her first run of the day was 35-points and her third was 30.66.

American Jamie Anderson was second with 93.33 points and Finland’s Enni Rukajarvi was third with 92.

RELATED2017-18 Team Canada Winter Preview: Snowboard

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

Read Full Story

Related:

Max Parrot
Spencer O’Brien
Mark McMorris
Yuki Tsubota
Snowboard
Kim Lamarre

Trending:

Roar of the Rings: Team Homan wins Curling Canada’s Olympic trials
Homan and Koe rinks officially join Team Canada for PyeongChang 2018
Bloemen sets new 5000m world record
Team Canada men’s hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018
Roar of the Rings: Team Koe to become Team Canada at PyeongChang 2018
Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport