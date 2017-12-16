DewTour, Twitter

Spencer O’Brien and Max Parrot both won first place in snowboard slopestyle at Dew Tour in Colorado.

Parrot’s second run of the day scored him a whooping 97 points, two points ahead of second place, American Chris Corning. Mons Røisland from Norway was in third with a best run of 92 points. Parrot’s first and third runs were 48.33 and 22 respectively.

Teammates Darcy Sharpe and Mark McMorris placed 6th and 8th respectively.

O’Brien’s amazing second run of the day in women’s slopestyle snowboard earned her 95-points which brought her up to first place in the eight-woman final. Her first run of the day was 35-points and her third was 30.66.

American Jamie Anderson was second with 93.33 points and Finland’s Enni Rukajarvi was third with 92.

