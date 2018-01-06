Guy Fattal

Justin Kripps‘ winning streak continued in Altenberg, Germany where he and Alexander Kopacz won gold in two-man bobsleigh on Saturday.

On Kripps’ birthday, he and Kopacz lead the pack on both runs and broke a fourteen year old start record. Their first run was near perfect with 54.49 and they maintained their lead in the second heat with clean lines and a time of 54.72. Their total was 1:49.21.

That feeling … our @IBSFsliding Gold medal performance & breaking a 14-year-old start record! 💪🏼#BMWworldcup in Altenberg, GER

2-man #Bobsleigh 🥇1st Kripps/ Kopacz 🇨🇦

🥈2nd Friedrich/Grothkopp 🇩🇪

🥉3rd Walther/Poser 🇩🇪 📷 Viesturs Lācis pic.twitter.com/t4ZDyVCIX5 — Alex Kopacz (@Kopacz77) January 6, 2018

Kripps has spent a lot of time on the podium but this is his first gold of this season.

Two German teams filled the other podium spots. Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp were in second with 1:49.30 and Nico Walther and Christian Poser were in third with 1:49.48.