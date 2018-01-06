Justin Kripps‘ winning streak continued in Altenberg, Germany where he and Alexander Kopacz won gold in two-man bobsleigh on Saturday.

RELATED: Kripps and Lumsden secure two-man silver in Innsbruck

On Kripps’ birthday, he and Kopacz lead the pack on both runs and broke a fourteen year old start record. Their first run was near perfect with 54.49 and they maintained their lead in the second heat with clean lines and a time of 54.72. Their total was 1:49.21.

Kripps has spent a lot of time on the podium but this is his first gold of this season.

Two German teams filled the other podium spots. Francesco Friedrich and Martin Grothkopp were in second with 1:49.30 and  Nico Walther and Christian Poser were in third with 1:49.48.

Read Full Story

Related:

Justin Kripps
James McNaughton
Luke Demetre
Tim Randall
Cody Sorensen
Jesse Lumsden

Trending:

Team Canada men’s hockey rosters on road to PyeongChang 2018
Team Canada wins 17th world junior gold
Canada wins third consecutive Spengler Cup
World Juniors: Remembering the 2005 “All-Star” team
Hi, my name is Andrew Poje and I’m a figure skater
Hi, my name is Kaillie Humphries and I’m a bobsledder