THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mikael Kingsbury extended his streak of World Cup gold medal wins to 12 in Deer Valley, Utah on Wednesday.

Kingsbury received a score of 87.33 in the super final to take gold, more than three points clear of second place Sho Endo of Japan who earned 84.44 points. Bradley Wilson of USA won bronze with 82.61 points.

With his 47th gold medal, Kingsbury adds to his all-time historic mark with the most moguls World Cup wins ever. After winning silver at Sochi 2014, Kingsbury will be favoured to win his first Olympic gold in PyeongChang in February.

Andi Naude, who will also represent Canada at PyeongChang 2018, finished sixth in the women’s event after losing her balance following a jump mid-course.

The competition continues tomorrow in Park City, Utah when another series of moguls events will be held on the same track.