Chris Spring, Bryan Barnett, Lascelles Brown and Neville Wright earned a spot on the IBSF World Cup podium, finishing third in four-man bobsleigh in St. Moritz.

The Canadians raced to a combined time of 2:08.95 seconds, to give Canada its second bronze in Switzerland, following Elisabeth Vathje’s skeleton podium on Friday. Canada’s four-man team finished behind two German sleds, to close out the penultimate World Cup of the season.

Gold went to the current overall four-man World Cup leader Johannes Lochner and his team of Sebastian Mrowka, Joshua Bluhm and Christian Rasp (2:08.42s). Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis took home silver (2:08.56s).

The competition in Switzerland marked the final World Cup race of Olympic qualification for Team Canada sliders. With seven events in the books, the nation’s bobsleigh and skeleton athletes have done all they can to secure a spot at PyeongChang 2018, the official athletes nominated to Team Canada will be announced later this month.