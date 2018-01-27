Photo: Iain McGregor/Winter Games NZ via AP

It was a double podium Saturday at X Games Aspen as Darcy Sharpe and Mark McMorris finished second and third respectively in slopestyle.

Sharpe had a breakthrough performance in Aspen, claiming his first-ever X Games podium. Sochi 2014 bronze medallist McMorris, increased his X Games medal tally to 15, showing he’s a strong contender for the PyeongChang 2018 podium.

Team Canada’s roster for PyeongChang 2018 – Snowboard

Sharpe opened the competition on top, scoring 87.66 points. McMorris went down on the second jump of his opening run, but landed the front triple his second time around impressing judging to score 90.00.

Related: Parrot defends his X Games Aspen big air title

After falling on his second run, Sharpe came back with heavy final attempt scoring 91, edging out McMorris to sit in second. McMorris had a chance to improve his position, but a fall cemented his bronze.

Norway’s Marcus Kleveland won the slopestyle title with a score of 93.66.

Related: Cassie Sharpe lands X Games aspen bronze

On Friday Darcy’s sister Cassie earned some hardware of her own, finishing third in the X Games equivalent to ski halfpipe. On Saturday Canada’s top man was Max Parrot who earned his fourth X Games title in big air.